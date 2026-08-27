Arunachal Food Commission Proposes Two Food Testing Centres to Tackle Adulteration

BASAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission has proposed the establishment of two food sample testing centres, one in the eastern and another in the western region of the state, as part of efforts to strengthen food safety monitoring and address concerns over food adulteration.

The proposal emerged during the Commission’s review of the implementation of schemes under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, during its visit to Leparada district. Commission Chairman Shri Tarh Tarak said the Commission was taking serious cognizance of food adulteration and highlighted the lack of adequate food sample testing facilities within the state.

At present, the absence of sufficient testing infrastructure means food samples have to be sent outside Arunachal Pradesh for examination, resulting in additional expenditure as well as logistical difficulties. The proposed regional testing centres are intended to strengthen the state’s capacity to monitor food safety more effectively.

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The Commission, led by Chairman Tarh Tarak along with members Maji Chokar and Ngaasah Tangjang, conducted a comprehensive review of NFSA-linked schemes during its official visit to Leparada. The review focused on the ground-level delivery of food and nutrition entitlements, operational bottlenecks and measures needed to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive their benefits effectively.

The Commission also reviewed the status of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries, including foodgrain carriage, Aadhaar seeding and e-KYC updation of ration card holders and their family members.

Chairman Tarh Tarak directed the Department of Food & Civil Supplies to work towards 100 per cent e-KYC updation of eligible beneficiaries, stressing the importance of Aadhaar-based authentication for continued delivery of foodgrains. He also directed officials to strengthen beneficiary identification and digital monitoring under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), with proactive use of the Poshan Tracker to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not left out.

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The Commission further highlighted the logistical challenges of maintaining foodgrain supplies in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly because of the state’s difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been directed to maintain adequate surplus stocks at godowns to ensure uninterrupted availability during emergencies.

Other issues reviewed included the PM POSHAN programme in government schools. Officials raised concerns over the low honorarium of cooks and the need for kitchen sheds in some schools. The Chairman said construction of the remaining kitchen sheds would be addressed in phases, while the issue of cooks’ honorarium was being taken up with the government.

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The Commission also reviewed nutrition interventions under ICDS, including the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and Hot Cooked Meals, as well as the implementation of the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) and the NFSA grievance redressal mechanism.

The Commission said its district-level visits are aimed at obtaining first-hand information about implementation, identifying systemic gaps and facilitating appropriate policy interventions. The Leparada review, it said, would contribute to efforts to ensure that benefits guaranteed under the NFSA reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely, transparent and effective manner.