Arunachal: FoEs donates free oxygen cylinder to DCH Pasighat for covid patients

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A group of friends called ‘Friends of Eighties’ (FoE) today donated oxygen cylinder to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) for one month free oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients admitted at Dedicated Covid Hospital Pasighat which caters healthcare services to all Covid-19 patients of Eastern Arunachal.

A small function was held to hand over oxygen and oxygen cylinder to Joint Director BPGH wherein Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong who is also a FoE member graced the function as Chief Guest. The function was also attended by Okiang Moyong Borang, Chief Councilor, Pasighat Municipal Council, Dr. D. Raina, Joint Director BPGH, Dr. Kaling Dai, DMO East Siang, Dr. T. Gao, DRCHO, Dr. YR Darang, Medical Superintendent, Senior Doctors, medical staff and members of Friends of Eighties.

The Chief Guest and Joint Director BPGH thanked FoE for the humanitarian gesture for Covid-19 patients. While Kaling Moyong said that during this Covid-19 pandemic oxygen is the actual medicine. He also announced that recently DCH Pasighat has added 40 more oxygen beds. Joint Director said that the donated oxygen would benefit all Covid-19 patients of Eastern Arunachal.

President FoE, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd), Secretary Botem Koyu, FoE member Tage Kakki also spoke on the occasion. The humanitarian gesture by Friends of Eighties was appreciated by all.