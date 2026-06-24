Arunachal Floods: IAF Airlifts SDRF Team to Flood-Hit Keyi Panyor Amid Adverse Weather

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Government activated emergency air support on Wednesday following reports of flash floods in the Poosa area of Keyi Panyor district, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

According to officials, the Department of Civil Aviation immediately initiated coordination efforts after receiving information about the flooding situation and placed its resources on standby for potential rescue and relief operations.

Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the department sought assistance from the Indian Air Force (IAF) through the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, for the airlifting of SDRF personnel and relief materials from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool, one of the areas requiring urgent disaster response support.

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Despite challenging weather conditions prevailing across the region, the IAF responded swiftly to the request. The air support mission was coordinated under the guidance of Colonel R. Malhotra of the Ministry of Defence and Group Captain Mukesh Chauhan of the Eastern Air Command.

Officials stated that the IAF team reached Hollongi and subsequently proceeded to Pitapool, successfully transporting SDRF personnel along with essential rescue equipment and materials required for relief operations on the ground.

The deployment is expected to strengthen ongoing disaster management efforts in the flood-affected district, where authorities have been monitoring the situation closely amid continued rainfall and difficult terrain conditions.

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Sources in the administration indicated that additional air support operations may be undertaken depending on evolving requirements and assessments from field teams engaged in rescue and relief activities.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management expressed appreciation for the swift response of the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel, and airport authorities at Hollongi, noting that the rapid mobilisation of air support proved critical in ensuring timely intervention during the emergency.

Officials also acknowledged the efforts of the district administration in Keyi Panyor, including Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the district police, and disaster management teams, who continued to coordinate ground operations despite difficult conditions created by the floods.

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The incident highlights the growing importance of inter-agency coordination in disaster response across Arunachal Pradesh, where challenging geography and weather conditions often require the use of air assets to reach affected communities quickly.

Authorities said rescue and relief efforts remain underway and that the situation will continue to be monitored to determine the need for further deployment of personnel, equipment, and emergency assistance.