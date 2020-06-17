Arunachal: Flooding in Siang river causes massive soil erosion at Namsing and Padan villages under Mebo

Pasighat- ( By Maksam Tayeng) – The early monsoon flood in Siang River has almost reached danger level (153.96 m) today with 152.97 m from sea level and the flood has caused massive soil erosion along the left bank side at Namsing and Padan village areas under Namsing circle in Mebo Sub-Division.

As per sources from Namsing village, more than 400 metres land toward the village in between Namsing and Padan village has been eroded and washed away within this June month.

“Paddy field, Ginger, Maize etc were damaged by the flood and farmers whose agriculture items were destroyed has expressed grief and sorrow over the government who failed to control the soil erosion despite a huge funds sanctioned for flood control works to save agricultural fields and villages of Namsing, Mer, Gadum, Padan (Kongkul), Seram, Borguli, Kiyit, Motum, Raling and Sigar villages under Mebo Sub-Division”, said U. S. Perme, a retired police Inspector and a senior member from Namsing village.

I don’t mean to criticize our local leader for failing to construct a proper flood control in the Siang river, but I belief that if a similar or smaller bund like that of one in Sigar was constructed to divert the part of Siang that flows from north of Jopong (thick forested land under Borguli Range of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary), the river current of Siang wouldn’t have hit so hard toward Namsing and Padan villages, added Perme who felt neglected and unprotected from the mega flood control work sanctioned by the government of India.

Meanwhile, the massive flood has also put the concern department of WRD in hectic scheduling as this department being the monitoring agency is constantly monitoring the flood level fearing any damage to the newly constructed tie-bund flood control structures stretching around 1.5 KM.

However, concern Assistant Engineer, Er. Geyon Tayeng has said that, there is nothing much to panic as the bund is strong enough to bear the pressure of the flood and the seepage of certain amount of river water from the boulder tie-bund only helps the bund side getting silted gradually.