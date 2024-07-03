Arunachal Flood Updates: Indian Army Evacuates 48 flood affected people along Assam-Arunachal boundary

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Indian Army evacuated 48 citizens, including 17 children, 20 women and 11 elderly citizens, from different villages situated along Arunachal-Assam border, informed the army officials.

The flood relief columns launched coordinated relief and rescue efforts in general areas of Siboguri, Taratamak ghat, Paglam and Oriam-Ghat for over a period of 72 hours and evacuated 48 citizens, including 17 children, 20 women and 11 elderly citizens, informed the army officials.

The Indian Army has been actively involved in extensive flood relief operations in the villages of Siboguri along the Assam-Arunachal border and Village Mer under East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh which have been severely affected by incessant rains couple of days.

In response to the dire situation, the Indian Army has deployed multiple flood relief columns in the affected areas. The Indian Army coordinated with State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRF) and commenced relief operations in the early hours of 29th June.

The Indian Army also established temporary shelters, provided meals, water and medical aid to the needy. Oken Tayeng, MLA Mebo Constituency and Tayi Taggu, DC East Siang witnessed the relief operations. The Indian Army’s flood relief operations in Siboguri and village Mer have been widely appreciated by the local authorities and the civilian population.

The Indian Army’s efforts have been crucial in mitigating the impact of the floods and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population. In close coordination with the local administration and disaster response teams, the Indian Army has been working tirelessly to provide immediate assistance and support to the flood-ravaged areas.

As per the sources, the flood water level has submerged the half portion of the huts and houses in Siboguri and evacuated people are being transported and sheltered in Jonai, Assam.