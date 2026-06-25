Arunachal Flood Update: One Dead, Four Missing as Roads Collapse, Air Rescue Operations Intensify

ITANAGAR: Catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon cloudbursts have left at least one person dead, four others missing and several western districts of Arunachal Pradesh cut off from the rest of the state, prompting large-scale rescue operations involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to state authorities, the disaster unfolded during the early hours of Wednesday after approximately 72.8 mm of rainfall was recorded within a three-hour period. The concentrated downpour caused rivers to swell rapidly, resulting in flash floods, landslides and significant infrastructure damage across the region.

Officials identified Keyi Panyor district as the worst-affected area. The most severe destruction occurred in the Yazali Circle, where an under-construction retaining wall at the NEEPCO project colony reportedly collapsed under heavy rainfall. The collapse unleashed large volumes of mud and water into nearby residential areas in Poosa, destroying or severely damaging between 15 and 18 residential quarters.

The disaster also crippled road connectivity across western Arunachal. Major landslides blocked stretches of National Highway-13 and the Trans-Arunachal Highway, leaving several districts inaccessible by road from both the Yazali and Hoj-Potin routes. Officials said six districts remain effectively cut off as restoration work continues.

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Police confirmed the death of 35-year-old Nirmala Gupta, a teacher at the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) located within the NEEPCO campus. Her body was recovered from the debris following search operations.

State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Sulu said four people remain missing. They have been identified as Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46), and Sourav Kumar. Authorities said search operations are continuing despite difficult weather conditions and unstable terrain.

Seventeen people sustained injuries during the disaster, including three who are reported to be in critical condition. With road access blocked near Pitapool, rescue personnel carried critically injured victims across landslide debris before transferring them to ambulances for evacuation to hospitals in Ziro.

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Given the extensive road damage, the state government sought assistance from the Indian Air Force’s Eastern Air Command. Helicopters have been deployed to airlift SDRF personnel, rescue boats, medical supplies and other emergency equipment into isolated locations, particularly around Pitapool.

As a precautionary measure, NEEPCO temporarily suspended electricity generation at the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project and initiated a controlled release of water from the Ranganadi dam spillways to manage rising water levels and reduce downstream flood risks.

Rescue teams also reported successful operations, including the rescue of a young boy, Bishu Sinha, along with his pet dog from the Yazali reservoir area. A stranded scientist from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was also safely evacuated.

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Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed grief over the loss of life and said all concerned agencies, including the district administration, NEEPCO, SDRF and medical teams, had been fully mobilised for rescue and relief operations. He appealed to residents in vulnerable areas to shift to temporary relief camps established by district administrations where necessary.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik also expressed condolences to the affected families and directed emergency response agencies to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, Keyi Panyor district administration urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, particularly towards Ziro, until road restoration work is completed and authorities declare the routes safe.

Officials said search, rescue and road clearance operations are continuing amid persistent rainfall, with the possibility of further weather-related disruptions remaining a concern.