Arunachal Flood Response: Joint Air Operations Boost Rescue and Relief Efforts

ITANAGAR: A coordinated air rescue operation involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Civil Aviation was carried out on Thursday to strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district, where devastating flash floods struck the Poosa area a day earlier.

The joint operation formed part of the state’s disaster response following the severe flooding that affected several villages and damaged infrastructure across the district.

According to officials, the IAF continued the air support operations that began on June 24 by deploying helicopters to airlift additional personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with rescue equipment and essential materials to inaccessible areas.

In a separate mission, the IAF also airlifted the mortal remains of Nirmala Gupta, who lost her life in the flash floods, facilitating their transportation from the disaster site.

Also Read- Arunachal Flood Update: One Dead, Four Missing as Roads Collapse, Air Rescue Operations Intensify

The Department of Civil Aviation, using state-leased helicopters operated by Sky One and Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (GVHL), transported additional SDRF personnel, evacuated critically injured persons and rescued stranded tourists from affected locations.

Officials said three helicopter sorties were dedicated to deploying trained SDRF teams equipped with rescue gear to Keyi Panyor district, strengthening search and rescue operations on the ground.

The MLA of Keyi Panyor, who had been monitoring the situation at the disaster site, was also airlifted along with members of the coordination team to facilitate on-ground supervision of relief operations.

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In all, five helicopter sorties were undertaken during the day, successfully evacuating stranded civilians while supporting relief personnel operating in difficult terrain.

The Department of Civil Aviation expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force for its operational support and acknowledged the coordinated efforts of the State Disaster Response Force, flying crews, officials of Donyi Polo Airport, medical teams from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), district administrations of Keyi Panyor, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare, as well as personnel from the Fire Services, Health Department and other agencies involved in the mission.

Also Read- IAF Airlifts SDRF Team to Flood-Hit Keyi Panyor Amid Adverse Weather

Officials stated that the operation was conducted under the close monitoring of the Chief Minister’s Office, the offices of the Ministers of Civil Aviation and Disaster Management, the Chief Secretary’s Office and other concerned departments.

The Civil Aviation and Disaster Management departments said favourable weather conditions, including a temporary window of clear skies, enabled uninterrupted helicopter operations and significantly contributed to the success of the rescue mission.

Authorities said rescue and relief operations will continue as search teams remain engaged in assisting affected communities and restoring normalcy in the flood-hit region.