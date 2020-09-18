Arunachal Flood: Pema Khandu expresses grives over loss of lives and properties

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed grief over the reported loss of lives and huge properties, especially in Lepa Rada district, due to rain-triggered flash floods in several rivers and rivulets that also created havoc in the districts of West Siang, Siang and East Siang in the last couple of days.

He condoled the reported deaths of one Bato Doye and one Purna Bahadur Thakuria, who were reportedly washed away by sudden flood in the Ego river in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district at Ego Camp. Khandu, while praying for their eternal peace, assured that relief would be processed as per government norms.

Official sources informed that while the dead body of Late Thakuria could be retrieved, the other is missing. It is said that the sudden flood happened due to blockade of the river upstream by a massive landslide.

As the Ego Bridge that connects Likabali with Lepa Rada district has been washed away in the gushing river water, Khandu appealed commuters to avoid the Likabali-Aalo road till an alternative is put in place.

The Chief Minister is in constant touch with the district administrations and the departments concerned to mitigate the situation and safeguard lives and properties.

The department of Disaster Management is assessing the magnitude of damage loss to public properties. As road stretches were blocked in several places factual figures of damage are yet to be assessed.

Khandu has also ordered assessment of damage to public properties, paddy fields and other utility services in all the three districts. He said government will assess the damages and offer relief according to norms. He also asserted the need to evolve a concrete plan to prevent damage of paddy fields by pests.

He appealed everybody to remain cautious and take preventive measures beforehand as natural calamities cannot be accurately predicted.