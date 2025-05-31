Arunachal Flood: Nine Dead, Dozens Displaced as Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

ITANAGAR- At least nine people have lost their lives and scores have been displaced as torrential monsoon rains triggered massive landslides and flash floods across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The state is currently on high alert as continuous downpours since midweek have left a trail of devastation, especially in East Kameng and Upper Subansiri districts.

Among the dead are seven members of two families whose vehicle was tragically swept away by a landslide along the Bana-Seppa section of National Highway 13. Rescue operations by district authorities and disaster response teams recovered their bodies after hours of search amid harsh weather conditions. Two persons lost their lives in Ziro valley, due to massive landslides triggered by incessant monsoon rains since last few days.

In Upper Subansiri, the Sigin River breached its banks, inundating residential areas and displacing over 100 families. Several homes were reported to have been partially submerged, while key access roads were blocked due to debris.

Also Read- Seven Killed in Devastating Landslide in East Kameng

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured all necessary relief and rehabilitation measures. He has instructed district administrations to remain on 24/7 alert and ensure timely delivery of aid.

In a statement here this evening, Khandu expressed grief on loss of innocent lives and prayed for their eternal peace and strength to bereaved family members.

He announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the deceased as per laid down government norms and assured assistance through the respective district administrations.

Also Read- Severe Flooding Grips Arunachal Pradesh Amid Relentless Rainfall

In apprehension of more rains in the coming days, the chief minister Pema Khandu has called upon the people to remain vigilant and maintain extreme caution. He appealed all not to travel, especially during the night, if not absolutely necessary.

As almost all rivers, rivulets and streams across the state are in spate, Khandu advised all not to venture into rivers and urged dwellers in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations. He assured that the government is keeping a tight vigil on the situation and the departments concerned are on high alert.

“My heart goes out to the departed souls. Our prayers are with them. Let’s maintain extreme caution and remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives,” he added.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Inaugurates New Infrastructure at Oju Mission School, Lauds Legacy of Late Binny Yanga

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the region, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets through June 1. The department has also cautioned of the likelihood of more landslides and flash floods in hilly terrain.

Local authorities, supported by NDRF and SDRF teams, have been mobilized to evacuate at-risk populations and supply emergency relief. Temporary shelters have been set up in higher areas to accommodate affected families.

Speaking to reporters, a senior official from the Disaster Management Department said,

“The situation is serious. We are urging citizens to stay indoors, avoid riverbanks, and not attempt travel through unstable slopes.”