Arunachal Flood: Houses, Bridges Washed Away in Dibang Valley

ANINI ( Dibang Valley )– Arunachal Pradesh continues to battle nature’s fury as relentless rains have triggered devastating floods and landslides, with critical infrastructure washed away—severely impacting connectivity and relief operations, particularly in Dibang Valley’s Etalin Circle.

Among the worst-hit is the Emu hanging bridge over the Dri River, which has been completely washed away, cutting off access to Emuyi village.

Local officials confirmed that all hanging bridges in the region—vital lifelines connecting river-separated villages—have either collapsed or become dangerously unstable due to rising water levels and riverbank erosion.

Mopi Mihu, MLA of the 41st Assembly Constituency, Dibang Valley, along with Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, ZPC Theko Tayu, and several Heads of Departments, visited the village of Athunli — the worst affected by the disaster.

Flood & Landslide Impact:

Unrelenting rains have resulted in large-scale destruction of infrastructure and private property. Athunli village saw 16 houses completely washed away, with several agricultural fields lost to the floods. Echanli village also reported the destruction of 3 homes. Officials believe further damages from remote villages remain unreported due to complete communication breakdown.

In a major infrastructural setback, the Emu hanging bridge over the Dri River was swept away, cutting off access to Emuyi village. All river-crossing hanging bridges in the region have been destroyed, severely hampering mobility and relief operations.

Connectivity Crisis & Rescue Challenges:

Landslides and road washouts have severely impaired ground rescue efforts. Six individuals, including three children, remain stranded in Mawali village. Multiple attempts to reach them failed due to dangerous river currents and inclement weather.

A drone was deployed for emergency food airdrop but crashed post-delivery due to entanglement with the supply rope. A second drone mission, supported by the Indian Army, is now being planned, while a ground rescue team attempts to reach the village via an alternative, treacherous route.

Relief and Government Response:

Despite the odds, the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Anini, ensured essential relief supplies reached the affected families in Athunli and Echanli. MLA Mopi Mihu, while interacting with displaced villagers, assured comprehensive government support, immediate provision of temporary shelters, and restoration of connectivity.

He emphasized long-term planning to reduce vulnerability in high-risk zones and promised swift action for rehabilitation.

The District Administration continues to monitor the unfolding situation and urges all residents to remain vigilant, avoid riverbanks and unstable slopes, and follow safety advisories.