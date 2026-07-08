Arunachal Flood Crisis Deepens as IMD Predicts More Heavy Rain Across Northeast

ITANAGAR- Northeast India is bracing for another spell of intense monsoon rain, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers across the region through July 14.

The forecast comes at a critical time for Arunachal Pradesh, where fresh spells of heavy rain have triggered flash floods and landslides, affecting more than 94,200 people across 26 districts.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from July 8 to 11 and again on July 14. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness similar widespread rainfall from July 8 to 12 and on July 14, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall throughout the July 8-14 period.

Heavy Rain Forecast for Arunachal Till July 14

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh from July 10 to 14.

The state was also expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9, increasing concern in areas already vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and disruption of road connectivity.

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Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states during the current wet spell.

Assam and Meghalaya Face Intense Rainfall Spell

Assam and Meghalaya remain among the states facing the most intense rainfall during the current phase of the monsoon.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, over the two states on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is again likely over Assam and Meghalaya from July 10 to 14, while isolated very heavy rainfall is forecast on July 9.

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The repeated spells of intense rain could increase the risk of localised flooding, waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas, particularly if heavy rainfall occurs over already saturated catchments.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Also on Rain Watch

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall from July 8 to 14.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over these states from July 9 to 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall was also likely on July 8.

With rain expected to continue for several days, residents in landslide-prone hill areas and low-lying locations may face an increased risk of local disruptions.

Fresh Floods and Landslides Hit Arunachal Pradesh

The fresh weather warning comes as Arunachal Pradesh is already dealing with the impact of floods and landslides.

More than 94,200 people across 26 districts have been affected during the ongoing monsoon season, according to official reports.

Changlang district witnessed heavy rainfall that triggered landslides and flooding, while Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang were also severely affected by floods and multiple landslides.

A rockfall incident triggered by incessant rain was reported from East Kameng district.

Four Dead, 21 Injured

Four people have lost their lives in the recent wave of floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, while 21 others have been injured, according to official information.

Two women were also reported missing.

The State Disaster Management Authority and district administrations have continued rescue, relief and restoration operations in affected areas, while damaged roads and other infrastructure remain a major concern.

Why the Next Few Days Remain Critical

The forecast assumes greater significance because repeated spells of rain can worsen conditions even when individual rainfall events are not extreme.

In mountainous states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, prolonged rainfall can destabilise slopes and increase the possibility of landslides and rockfalls. In the Brahmaputra Valley and other low-lying areas, intense rainfall can lead to waterlogging and a rapid rise in local streams and rivers.

The immediate risk will depend on where the heaviest rain falls, its duration and the condition of local rivers, slopes and drainage systems.

With the IMD forecasting continued heavy rainfall across much of Northeast India through July 14, authorities and residents in vulnerable areas will need to closely follow local weather warnings and district-level advisories.