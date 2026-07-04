Arunachal Flood- 11.5 MT Rice Airlifted to Flood-Hit Koyu

PASIGHAT- The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday airlifted 11.5 metric tonnes of rice to flash flood-affected villages in Koyu Circle of Lower Siang district, while four patients were evacuated to Pasighat as part of a day-long aerial relief operation.

The operation was carried out by the Department of Civil Aviation following a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Siang. A state-leased Skyone MI-172 helicopter transported relief supplies from Pasighat to Koyu through four sets of flights during the day.

According to the Department of Civil Aviation, the helicopter first conducted a trial flight over the designated landing ground before beginning the relief sorties.

A total of 230 bags of rice, equivalent to 11.5 metric tonnes, were airlifted from Pasighat to Koyu, bringing essential supplies to villages affected by monsoon flash floods.

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In addition to transporting food supplies, the helicopter evacuated four patients from Koyu to Pasighat, providing access to medical care amid disruptions caused by the floods.

The relief operation was undertaken under the overall monitoring of the state government and coordinated by the Department of Civil Aviation with support from the departments of Disaster Management, Food and Civil Supplies, Health and Family Welfare and Police.

The district administrations of Lower Siang and East Siang, the Indian Air Force and other stakeholders also provided logistical and ground support for the operation.

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The state government said the relief effort was carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with guidance from Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja and support from the Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu. The operation was monitored at the administrative level by the Chief Secretary.

The Department of Civil Aviation thanked the pilots and crew for conducting the flights under challenging monsoon conditions and acknowledged the role of frontline workers and participating agencies in coordinating the relief effort.

The department also appreciated the Lower Siang district administration for responding to the situation despite difficult conditions in the affected areas.

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Meanwhile, Civil Aviation authorities said a total of 91 passengers were also airlifted from interior areas connected with Daporijo, Koloriang and Ziro, reflecting the wider use of air services to assist people in remote and weather-affected parts of the state.

The Koyu operation highlights the critical role of aviation in disaster response in Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain, road disruptions and monsoon conditions can isolate remote communities and delay the movement of essential supplies.

With road connectivity vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and other weather-related disruptions, helicopter operations often become an important means of delivering food, evacuating patients and maintaining access to isolated areas during emergencies.

The Department of Civil Aviation expressed gratitude to all agencies, district authorities, frontline workers, pilots and crew members involved in the operation, while acknowledging that favourable weather conditions enabled the relief flights to be completed successfully.