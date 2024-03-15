ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Flipkart delivery boy arrested for raping minor

The civil society has expressed appreciation for the efficient response of the police for arresting the accused.

Last Updated: March 15, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Flipkart delivery boy arrested for raping minor

PASIGHAT- The Pasighat police on March 12, 2024 arrested a Flipkart delivery boy Sunny Jerang, after a family accused him for raping a minor, a senior police officer said.

The Pasighat police have arrested  Sunny Jerang, a 34-year-old Flipkart delivery boy, within three hours of committing a heinous crime in the Oyan market area, informed Dr. SK Singhal, SP East Siang. He commended the prompt action taken by the police in capturing the rape accused.

The arrest came following a written complaint received on March 12, detailing the repeated rapes and subsequent impregnation of a minor girl in Oyan market by Sunny Jerang. A case (No. 10/2024) under relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO was registered at the Pasighat women police station.

A dedicated team led by SI Yike Lomri, ASI C. Rina, and several constables swiftly gathered information and tracked down Sunny Jerang under the SP’s supervision. The civil society has expressed appreciation for the efficient response of the police for arresting the accused.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Sille-Oyan police to bring justice to the victim and ensure accountability for the heinous crime committed.

