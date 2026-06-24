Arunachal Flash Floods Ravage NEEPCO Colony in Keyi Panyor; Three Missing

ITANAGAR- Flash floods triggered by intense rainfall caused widespread destruction in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday, damaging residential quarters of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) colony in the Poosa area near Yazali and leaving at least three people missing.

The disaster unfolded following a spell of heavy rain that led to a sudden rise in the water level of the Possa River. According to officials, Yazali recorded 72.8 mm of rainfall within 24 hours, with most of the precipitation occurring during a brief three-hour period in the early hours of Wednesday. The concentrated rainfall caused flash flooding and landslides across the district.

Authorities said an under-construction retaining wall gave way under the force of the floodwaters, allowing water and debris to inundate low-lying sections of the NEEPCO residential colony. Preliminary assessments indicate that between 15 and 18 semi-permanent residential quarters were either damaged or swept away.

The flooding also washed away a key bridge and triggered multiple landslides, severely disrupting connectivity across the district. Sections of National Highway-13 were blocked by mudslides and debris, leaving vehicles stranded and isolating several areas. Large quantities of mud and boulders were reported to have buried roads, damaged structures, and affected parked vehicles.

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The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. confirmed that operations at the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project were suspended following the flood emergency. The corporation reportedly shut down the hydroelectric station after parts of the project infrastructure and staff colony were affected by the flash floods. One spillway gate was opened to release excess water and manage rising water levels.

Rescue and relief operations were launched immediately after the incident. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed to conduct search and rescue missions in the affected areas. Officials said four people, including a geologist trapped between landslide-hit stretches, have been rescued so far.

However, three individuals remain unaccounted for, and search operations are continuing under challenging conditions. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities linked directly to the incident at the time of reporting.

The difficult terrain and adverse weather have complicated rescue efforts. Several access roads from Itanagar and Ziro remain blocked due to landslides, while persistent rainfall has hindered restoration work. Helicopter operations have also been affected by poor visibility and unstable weather conditions, forcing rescue teams to rely on limited ground access and foot movement in certain areas.

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Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta is overseeing relief and rescue efforts from the ground, supported by district officials, police personnel, and disaster management teams. Additional administrative and law enforcement officers have been deployed to coordinate emergency response measures.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has directed officials to ensure immediate relief and assistance to affected residents. The state government has reiterated its commitment to responding swiftly to monsoon-related emergencies and ensuring adequate support for affected communities.

Beyond Keyi Panyor, authorities are closely monitoring downstream impacts of the flooding. District administrations in neighbouring Assam have been alerted about the possibility of rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Areas including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur have been placed on precautionary alert, and residents in vulnerable low-lying zones have been advised to remain vigilant.

The incident is among the most severe monsoon-related emergencies reported in Arunachal Pradesh this season and underscores the vulnerability of mountainous regions to extreme weather events. Officials said damage assessment, rescue operations, and restoration work will continue as weather conditions permit.

Further updates are expected as search teams gain access to affected areas and authorities complete a comprehensive assessment of the disaster’s impact.