Crime

Arunachal: Five Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered in Pasighat

Pasighat Police recover five stolen two-wheelers worth ₹6.5 lakh; one accused arrested as investigation continues.

Last Updated: 27/02/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Five Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered in Pasighat

PASIGHAT:  Pasighat Police have recovered five stolen two-wheelers valued at approximately ₹6.5 lakh in connection with motor vehicle (MV) theft cases registered within the district. The recovery marks a significant development in ongoing efforts to address vehicle theft in the area.

During the operation, police arrested an individual identified as Kendo Yomso (28), a resident of Ngopok village in East Siang district. Officials stated that the arrest was made following sustained investigation into reported theft cases.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Two Drug Peddlers Arrested in Pasighat

The recovery and arrest were carried out by a team led by Inspector Dujom Bagra, Officer-in-Charge of Pasighat Police Station, along with Sub-Inspectors J. Tasung and K. Tangha, and ASI R. Lowang. The operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Pasighat, Dr. Akanksha, IPS.

In connection with the recovery, two separate cases — PSGT/PS/C/No. 113/25 and PSGT/PS/C/No. 18/26 — have been worked out under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Also Read- Banderdewa Police Seize Heroin, Two Arrested

Officials indicated that further investigation is underway to determine whether additional individuals were involved and to identify any remaining stolen property. Police have reiterated their commitment to addressing theft-related offences and maintaining law and order in the district.

Tags
Last Updated: 27/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal Police Crack Down on UTA Extortion Network

Arunachal: Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

Arunachal: Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

Arunachal: ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

Arunachal: ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Fake Cash Racket, Recover Laptops, Bike

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Bust Fake Cash Racket, Recover Laptops, Bike

Arunachal: East Siang Police Seize 69.95g Ganja, Two Held

Arunachal: East Siang Police Seize 69.95g Ganja, Two Held

Arunachal: Tuition Teacher Held for Assaulting 4 Girls in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Tuition Teacher Held for Assaulting 4 Girls in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Contractor and Panchayat Leader Abducted in Tirap

Arunachal: Contractor and Panchayat Leader Abducted in Tirap

Arunachal: School Headmaster Gets Life Term for Raping Class VII student in 2018

Arunachal: School Headmaster Gets Life Term for Raping Class VII student in 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button