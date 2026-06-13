Arunachal: Five Assam Youths Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near Seppa

SEPPA- Five youths from Assam lost their lives in a tragic road accident after a Bolero vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Pagaso Stream along National Highway-13, close to Tatatara village, about eight kilometres from Seppa town in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district on Saturday.

According to police, the accident came to light after a phone call was received at around 8:15 a.m. informing authorities that a Bolero carrying five occupants had met with an accident. A police team immediately rushed to the spot for verification and rescue operations.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a gorge after the driver reportedly lost control. Four occupants were found dead at the scene, while another person, who had sustained serious injuries, was rescued and shifted to District Hospital, Seppa.

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However, despite medical efforts, the injured occupant later succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll to five.

The deceased have been identified as Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Noor Hussain, Saidul Islam and Abdul Hussain, all residents of Lakhimpur district in neighbouring Assam.

During the course of the inquiry, police learned that the victims had attended the Friday Market at Rilloh on June 12 and were returning towards Seppa when the mishap occurred.

Investigators believe the accident may have taken place much earlier than when it was reported. Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicle had left Rilloh at around 5 p.m. on Friday, and the accident may have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. that evening.

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Police, rescue personnel and local residents jointly carried out rescue and recovery operations at the accident site, located in a difficult terrain area near Pagaso Stream.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of road travel in the hilly terrain of Arunachal Pradesh, where narrow roads, steep gorges and adverse weather conditions often pose risks to motorists.