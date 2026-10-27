Arunachal: Fish Ranching Programme Launched at Ranganadi Reservoir in Yazali﻿

YAZALI: More than four lakh fish fingerlings were released into the Ranganadi Reservoir in Yazali on October 26 as part of a fish ranching programme organised by the Department of Fisheries, Keyi Panyor district, under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The initiative aims to replenish declining fish stocks, improve the reservoir’s fisheries resources and strengthen livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities.

According to the department, the reservoir and its tributaries support a variety of indigenous fish species. However, overfishing, climate change and illegal fishing practices have contributed to a decline in natural fish stocks, prompting efforts to restore the reservoir’s fish population.

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More than 4 lakh fingerlings of Indian Major Carps—including catla, rohu and mrigal—as well as exotic carp species such as grass carp and common carp, along with other species, were released during the programme.

The event was attended by Toko Tatung, MLA of the 16-Yachuli Assembly Constituency; Tajing Padu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district; Nabam Piju, Zilla Parishad Chairperson; Paramputu ZPM Khoda Lelu; district fisheries officials; heads of departments; public representatives; and members of the Fishermen Cooperative Society.

In her welcome address, District Fisheries Development Officer Chiging Yadi highlighted the importance of reservoir fisheries and the potential of the Ranganadi Reservoir.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner Tajing Padu appreciated the Fisheries Department’s efforts and stressed the need for sustainable management of the reservoir through community participation.

MLA Toko Tatung assured support for the welfare of the fishing community and urged fishermen to protect the reservoir against illegal practices, including the use of chemicals and dynamite. He also emphasised the need to improve the promotion and marketing of fish harvests.

Tatung welcomed the government’s initiative to link reservoirs with fishermen’s cooperative societies to encourage collective production and marketing.

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During the programme, officials informed the gathering that the Ranganadi Reservoir would be leased to the local Fishermen Cooperative Society of Yazali under PMMSY. The proposed arrangement is intended to support scientific management, protection and marketing of fish resources while ensuring direct livelihood benefits for local fishermen.

The department said the fish ranching initiative is expected to help restore the reservoir’s ecological balance, increase fish availability and provide communities with an affordable source of high-quality animal protein.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Assistant Fisheries Officer Nevash Gollo, followed by the ceremonial release of fingerlings by the dignitaries.

The Department of Fisheries expressed gratitude to the Government of India, the Arunachal Pradesh government and the district administration for their support.