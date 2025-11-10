Arunachal: First Monyul Super League Launched at High Altitude Stadium

TAWANG: The inaugural edition of the Monyul Super League (MSL), a new football initiative aimed at strengthening sports culture among youth in the Monyul region, was officially launched on Sunday at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

The event, presented by Durex The Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) in collaboration with the Tawang District Sports Association, drew significant public attention and marked a milestone for regional sports promotion.

Senior political leaders, defence officials, athletes, and cultural icons were present at the ceremony. Among the dignitaries were Phurpa Tsering, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (PWD, Highways, Science & Technology); Tsering Lhamu, MLA and Advisor to the Minister (Planning & WCD); Namgey Tsering, MLA, Tawang; Former MLA Tsering Tashi; football icon Bhaichung Bhutia; Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC, Gajraj Corps; Maj Gen Amit Nautiyal, GOC, 5 Mtn Div; Bollywood actress Daisy Shah; Dr. Komal Goswami of Plan India; and singer Supriya Pathak, among others.

The event began with a formal opening and welcome ceremony, followed by Bhaichung Bhutia’s ceremonial kick-off. Bhutia expressed optimism about the rising interest in football in Arunachal Pradesh and the Monyul region. He praised the Tawang District Sports Association for organizing the league and pledged support through his football academy to develop young talent.

Speaking on behalf of Durex TBBT, Ravi Bhatnagar, Communications and Corporate Affairs Director (South Asia, MENARP & Africa), highlighted the programme’s goal of empowering youth with essential life skills. “Sport has a remarkable way of shaping character, building teamwork, and fostering respect,” he said, emphasizing that the partnership aims to create safe and inclusive spaces for young players.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, singer Supriya Pathak delivered a lively performance of Bollywood songs, setting an upbeat tone for the evening. The Tani Daughters, a local dance group, also performed choreographies to Pathak’s music, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The league, featuring seven teams from Tawang and West Kameng districts, is expected to run over the next several days. Organizers say the tournament aims to strengthen sportsmanship, increase youth participation, and provide a structured platform for emerging footballers in the Monyul region.

Public turnout at the stadium exceeded expectations, reflecting strong community support for the initiative. For many attendees, the event represented both a celebration of regional identity and a step forward for football development in Arunachal Pradesh.

The grand finale is scheduled for 25 November, with organizers expecting competitive matches and growing public engagement as the tournament progresses.