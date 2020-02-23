Arunachal: first ever TENSHUG ceremony held at Tuting

Tuting

The Chime Yangsang Pema Kod welfare Society and Tenshug Committee Tuting was organized first ever TENSHUG ceremony (long life prayer) offering to His Eminent Khenpo Tsering Dorjee Rimpochoe at Tuting recently which was attended by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Health Minister Shri Alo Libang . Member of parliament Tapir Gao, MLAs Jambey Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Tsering Tashi, Dorjee Wangdi Karma, Dongru Siongju, Kanggong Taku, Talem Taboh, Ojing Tasing, Ex. MLA Dikto Yikar, State BJP Vice-President Tame Passang, Nima Sangey State Vice-President NPP, Heads of departments, Lamas, Trulku, other invitees along with the hosts of Tuting area attended the ceremony programme.

The main objective of Tenchug is offering long life to the Spiritual teacher of Tuting area (Pema Kod) His Eminent Khenpo Tsering Dorjee Rimpochoe and for the benefit of entire sentient beings.

Michung Khamba President and Pema Nyisur General Secretary of Chime Yangsang Pema Kod Welfare Society and Khenpo Dechen Wangdi Chairman of Tenchug Committee Tuting thanks Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji and other dignitaries for their support and presence in the first ever Tenchug ceremony at Tuting which was grand successes.