Arunachal: First-Ever Multi-Hazard Mock Drill Conducted at Pare Hydroelectric Project to Strengthen Disaster Preparedness

YUPIA – In a historic milestone for disaster resilience in Northeast India, the first-ever multi-hazard mock drill involving a hydroelectric project and its downstream areas was conducted today at the Pare Hydroelectric Project, under the leadership of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and NEEPCO.

The large-scale drill was aimed at testing and enhancing emergency response readiness in the event of multiple disaster types—flood, earthquake, and urban flooding—affecting critical infrastructure and nearby communities.

The drill featured four simulated disaster scenarios:

Combined flood and earthquake at Panyor Lower Power Station, Hoj

Earthquake scenario at Pare Dam (Zampa)

Riverine flooding at Sopo

Urban flooding at Doimukh Market area, along the Pare River

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams led coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, including:

Use of sniffer dogs, Victim Location Cameras (VLC), and optical detection tools

Fire-fighting operations by Fire & Emergency Services

River rescue operations by NDRF experts

NEEPCO staff, led by Head of Project Shri Sania Ngurang, played an active role in scenario response, highlighting strong inter-agency synergy between central agencies, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), medical teams, police, and local administration.

The event saw enthusiastic involvement from APDA Mitras, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and local community members, emphasizing the need for grassroots disaster literacy and participation.

Shri Afa Phassang, the appointed Incident Commander, oversaw operations, ensuring seamless communication and decision-making during the entire exercise.

Distinguished observers and dignitaries, including:

Ajay Kumar Verma, Maj. Gen. (Retd), Consultant, NDMA

Balan, Member, Central Electricity Authority (Planning)

ADC Tame Yajum, SDO Kipa Raja

and other hydroelectric project representatives, witnessed the event, marking it as a nationally significant training model.

At each site, observers evaluated on-ground performance and will submit detailed reports to improve future emergency preparedness strategies. The event concluded with a formal debriefing session highlighting key lessons and improvement areas.

This pioneering initiative not only demonstrates the state’s proactive stance toward disaster risk reduction but also sets a benchmark for safety and preparedness protocols in the power and infrastructure sectors nationwide.