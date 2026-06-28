Arunachal: First-Ever Bird Count in Tali Records 74 Bird Species

TALI- A team from the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC), in collaboration with the Hapoli Forest Division, conducted the first-ever bird count in the Tali region of Kra Daadi district from June 22 to 25, documenting 74 bird species across a range of habitats and elevations.

The survey was initiated by the Arunachal Pradesh Ecotourism Development Board and organised with the support of the Tali Administration and Panchayati leaders of Tali and Nyorig Circle.

Field teams carried out bird observations across community forests located between 800 metres and 2,000 metres above sea level, covering a wide variety of habitats that support diverse birdlife.

Also Read- Lumla MLA Felicitates Academic Achievers at DEWA Education Initiative

According to the survey team, the exercise has resulted in the first documented bird checklist for the Tali region, marking a significant milestone in biodiversity documentation for the district. All observations recorded during the survey have been uploaded to the eBird India portal, making the data publicly accessible for researchers, birdwatchers and conservationists.

Among the notable bird sightings recorded during the survey were the Spot-throated Babbler, Gray-throated Babbler and Black Eagle along the Tali–Tamen Road at an elevation of around 1,300 metres.

The Dotte–Picha Road at approximately 800 metres yielded sightings of the Pale-chinned Flycatcher, Pin-tailed Green-Pigeon, and Wedge-tailed Green-Pigeon.

Also Read- Another Exam, Another Leak: Maharashtra TET Postponed After Bhiwandi Bust

At the Sarpek Ugo Pass along the Tali–Pipsorang Road, surveyors documented species including the White-tailed Robin, Chestnut-breasted Partridge, and Chestnut-crowned Warbler.

Meanwhile, the Tali–Pija Road, situated at around 1,000 metres above sea level, recorded several notable species such as the Himalayan Cutia, Beautiful Nuthatch, Black-winged Cuckooshrike, Rufous-faced Warbler, and Pale-blue Flycatcher.

Also Read- Old Doimukh–Sagalee Road Set to Become Second Lifeline as Restoration Gains Pace

Conservationists said the survey provides an important scientific baseline for future bird monitoring and biodiversity research in the region. The findings are also expected to strengthen conservation planning and promote birdwatching-based ecotourism, an emerging sector that can generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities while encouraging habitat protection.

Officials associated with the initiative noted that systematic biodiversity documentation is an important step towards showcasing Tali’s ecological significance and positioning the region as a potential destination for nature-based tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.