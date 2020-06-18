Arunachal: First COVID-19 positive in Tirap cured and discharged

Khonsa- Three Covid-19 Positive cases have been detected in Tirap and were undergoing treatment in CCC (Covid Care Centre), Khonsa, out of which one girl has been discharged today after testing negative consecutively.

The girl was a returnee from Chennai and was under facility quarantine and her swap test was tested positive for COVID 19 on 08.06.2020 and was immediately shifted to CCC at Khonsa general hospital on the same night.

Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha, Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, District Medical Officer Dr. K. Mosang on behalf of people of Tirap District and the state of Arunachal Pradesh, in a small felicitation ceremony gave away the CCC discharged certificate along with flower bouquet and real fruit juice to the girl as a congratulatory gesture and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

While congratulating the girl on her victory over the deadly Corona virus – Deputy Commissioner Tirap, Bhanu Prabha, advised her to confine herself strictly to home quarantine for another two weeks and asked her to adhere to the laid down guidelines of MHA and SOP (Standard Operating Procedures ) and to be an example to the society. She also thanked Frontline Health workers , Police department and other frontline warriors for their tremendous services and support in her darkest period of her life.

Later, she was escorted to her village, by Tirap police led by SP Tirap, Kardak Riba and handed over to her parent . Now the girl will undergo another two weeks of quarantine in the village quarantine centre . The villagers have made a quarantine centre for her in the village.The parents of the girl appreciated District Administration/district police including Team Tirap Fights Covid-19 for the treatment and overall hospitality from the day one.