Arunachal: First Apatani gazetted officer Gyati Challa passes away

ZIRO- The first gazetted and admin officer from Apatani Plateau and retired ADC Gyati Challa passed away at his Abulyang residence here yesterday evening.

Born on 1st March 1946, octogenarian Lt. Challa did his schooling from Ziro and Doimukh, Pre-University education from St. Paul College, Kolkotta and Graduation from St. Edmund’s College, Shillong.

Challa joined Govt. service as a circle officer in January 1969. He was promoted to EAC in 1991 and ADC in 1995. He had served in nook and corner of the state during his illustrious Govt. service spanning more than three decades. He superannuated as ADC (Admin Grade) in February 2004 after serving for 35 years.

Lt. Challa is survived by his wife, five children and six grandchildren.

Among the numerous condolence messages, local Legislator and Minister Agri and Allied Tage Taki described Lt. Challa as one of the first individual from the state to receive modern education and the first gazetted and admin officer from Apatani community whose vacuum would be difficult to be filled. Taki also described Lt. Challa as an embodiment of the principle of ‘simple living and high thinking’ who was genuinely loved and respected by one and all.

Retired IAS officer Hage Khoda described Lt. Challa as a senior and first generation APCS officer from Apatani community during the NEFA days who had been a pioneer in development and public welfare activities of the state Govt.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, retired IAS officers Hage Kojin, H.K Shalla, Retd Chief Engineer T.H Tayung, several other senior officers and citizens from Apatani plateau and clan members of Ato Talyang Uru condoled the death of Lt. Challa and prayed for grant of eternal peace to his departed soul.