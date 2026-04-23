Arunachal: Fire Service Week Observed in Tezu

TEZU- Fire Service Week 2026 was observed in Tezu, Lohit district, from April 14 to April 20 with a series of awareness campaigns, mock drills, inspections, and community engagement activities aimed at promoting fire safety and preparedness.

The programme was organised by the Fire & Emergency Services, Tezu, under the leadership of Horda Lona, Officer-in-Charge.

The observance commenced on April 14 with a commemoration parade followed by a two-minute silence in honour of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. A road rally was also conducted across key locations in Tezu town to raise awareness about fire prevention, with pamphlets distributed among residents.

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As part of community engagement, a volleyball match was organised, where the RPL Team secured first position while the PS Team finished as runners-up. Cash prizes were awarded to the winners.

On April 15, a fire safety awareness programme was conducted at an Anganwadi centre in Telluliang, focusing on educating local residents about preventive measures. This was followed on April 16 by a mock drill at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu, where students and staff were trained in evacuation procedures and the use of fire extinguishers.

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The Fire & Emergency Services also carried out inspections of industrial units on April 17, including Parshuram Drinking Water Packaging Industry and Green Agrotech Factory, directing them to address deficiencies and comply with the Arunachal Pradesh Building Bye-Laws, 2019.

On April 18, personnel participated in a yoga and meditation session at Brahma Kumaris Yoga Centre, followed by a fire safety inspection at Zonal General Hospital, Tezu, where shortcomings were identified and corrective measures were advised.

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Further outreach was conducted on April 19 through a fire safety awareness campaign at Nepali Basti, Telluliang, focusing on community-level preparedness.

The week concluded on April 20 with a poster competition at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tezu, centred on the theme “Fire Safety in School,” with active participation from students.

On April 21, Thutan Jamba distributed prizes and certificates to the winners. Officials noted that the event helped enhance awareness among students and the wider community, contributing to improved preparedness and prevention of fire-related incidents.

The observance concluded with a focus on strengthening public awareness and community participation in fire safety measures across the district.