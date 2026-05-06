Arunachal: Fire Safety Mock Drill Conducted at Seppa Hospital

SEPPA: District Hospital Seppa observed Fire Safety Week 2026 with a fire safety pledge ceremony and a comprehensive mock drill aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness and response mechanisms within the healthcare institution.

The fire safety pledge was administered on May 5, during which hospital staff reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining fire prevention measures and adhering to established safety protocols inside the hospital premises.

As part of the observance, a mock drill was conducted on Tuesday in collaboration with the Fire Department Seppa to enhance awareness and practical preparedness among healthcare workers in handling fire-related emergencies.

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Officials stated that the exercise focused on improving response capabilities and ensuring coordinated action during emergency situations. The drill included demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers, evacuation procedures, identification of fire hazards, and communication protocols during crises.

Special emphasis was placed on patient safety, risk minimisation and the importance of maintaining organised responses in emergency scenarios within healthcare settings.

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Authorities noted that regular safety training and emergency drills are essential in equipping healthcare personnel with practical life-saving skills while fostering a culture of vigilance and preparedness.

District Hospital Seppa stated that it remains committed to strengthening its emergency preparedness systems in coordination with relevant departments to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors.