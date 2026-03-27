Arunachal: Fire Guts Two Houses in Tirap

KOHONSA- Two residential houses were completely destroyed in a fire that broke out late on the night of March 26 in Laho village under the Dadam area of Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh. No casualties were reported, though the affected families suffered significant material losses.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started around 9:30 PM from the residence of Tanwang Hakhun and quickly spread to a neighbouring house belonging to Wanghat Kamhua. Both structures, built in MIB (Modified Assam Type) style, were engulfed in flames and reduced to ashes.

One of the affected houses was under construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The blaze resulted in the loss of household belongings, traditional valuables including locally significant items such as litto and litchap, and important documents.

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Officials said that both families had multiple residential structures, including traditional houses, and that one nearby house belonging to Photi Hakhun was dismantled as a precautionary measure to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Preliminary findings suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire, though authorities have initiated a formal investigation. The incident has been registered at Dadam Police Station.

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Following the incident, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh arranged for immediate relief assistance. A team led by local representative Pentom Kamhua reached the site with essential commodities and household items for the affected families.

The MLA also assured that further support, including construction materials such as CGI sheets, would be provided to assist in rebuilding efforts.

Local authorities indicated that rehabilitation measures are being planned as part of the immediate response, while urging residents to ensure electrical safety to prevent similar incidents.