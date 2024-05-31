Arunachal: Final dress rehearsal held for vote counting of 16th Yachuli AC and 17th Ziro Hapoli PC

ZIRO- The final dress rehearsal for counting of votes for the 16th Yachuli AC and 17th Ziro/Hapoli PC was carried out at Abotani Hall here today where the counting will take place on 2nd and 4th June respectively.

The briefing-cum-dress rehearsal was presided over by General Observer Sunil Kumar Yadav, Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor District Election Officer Vivek H.P, 17th Ziro/Hapoli PC Returning Officer Himani Meena, ADC Yachuli Suraj Gurung and other election officials of the twin Districts.

The counting officials including micro observers, counting agents of various political parties and Govt. officials appointed for counting duty were minutely briefed on the entire process of vote counting during the session.

The counting personnel were briefed on the various do’s and don’ts, process of entry and exit to the counting hall and general conduct during the counting process.

General Observer Sunil Kumar Yadav said transparency and integrity were the essence of electioneering including the counting of votes. He further remarked that vote counting was akin to taking an examination. ‘So much effort has been already put in to conduct the polls. Hence, no any loophole should be there during counting of the votes’, the General Observer said.

DEO Vivek. H.P said full transparency had been maintained in the entire electioneering process of the twin constituencies. The DEO further said all the counting officials including the counting agents of political parties were fully trained and briefed on the entire gamut of counting process. “There is no scope of any doubt and in case any doubt still persists, the concerned person should get it clarified before the d-days on 2nd and 4th June’, said the DEO.

Saying lot of hard work had been put in to conduct the polls at the twin constituencies, DEO Vivek H.P said they will go by the rule book during the counting of the votes. ‘We will strictly abide by the rules laid down by Election Commission of India and any trouble monger during the day of vote counting will not be tolerated, warned the DEO.

AERO-cum-master trainer Tenzin Yangchen also exhaustively briefed the entire process of vote counting to the counting personnel.