Arunachal: Film on GOBUK village selected for tve Global Sustainability Films Awards

A film on the conservation efforts of Gobuk village, Upper Siang Of Arunachal Pradesh shortlisted for the Global Sustainability Films Awards, 2024.

A film titled Gobuk Harmony in the Highlands, made by Green Hub, Tezpur, with support from Epum Sirum and Titli Trust, with funding support from Royal Enfield, is one of four global films to be shortlisted in the category, Young Filmmaker Short Film Award. The young film-makers who shot this film are Stanzin Tandup and Pauzatuala Suante, both Green Hub fellows.

The film documents the efforts of Gobuk village to initiate steps to conserve their biodiversity and incentivize conservation through nature linked livelihoods. Gobuk recently conducted the 1st Siang Biodiversity Meet in May 2024.

Through its efforts to promote community conservation, and link it to nature-linked livelihoods through responsible tourism, Gobuk hopes to show the way for other tribes in Arunachal Pradesh, to sustainably balance nature conservation and livelihoods.

The tve Global Sustainability Films Awards (GSFA) recognises outstanding films from the business, non-profit, media and creative sectors that inspire audiences with real-world solutions for a more sustainable future. Now in its 13th year, the awards promote powerful, effective storytelling that helps contribute to the building of a more just and sustainable future.

tve is a UK-registered charity founded by the United Nations Environment Programme, WWF-UK, and Central Television (now part of ITV) in 1984. Our mission is to use the power of storytelling to drive real world change for a more sustainable future keeping the crucial UN Sustainable Development Goals in mind.