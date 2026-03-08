Arunachal Film Festival Concludes in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The three-day Arunachal Film Festival, which began on March 6, concluded in Itanagar on Saturday with film screenings, interactive sessions with filmmakers and an award ceremony celebrating cinematic excellence.

The final day began with a workshop on cinematography titled “Cinema in Visual Storytelling” conducted by noted cinematographer Sunny Joseph (ISC). Students from the Department of Mass Communication at Saint Claret College, Ziro attended the session and actively participated in discussions.

During the workshop, Joseph spoke about the fundamental elements of cinema such as space and time, referring to the concept of “sculpting in time” introduced by filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky. He emphasised that light is the most basic raw material of filmmaking and explained how cinema can portray the past, present and future within a single frame. He also elaborated on the principles of affinity and contrast in visual storytelling.

The day also featured the screening of shortlisted films in the Short Film Competition Section, along with the screening of “Kangbo Aloti – The Lost Path” directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath. The screening was followed by an interactive session with the director and crew.

In the afternoon, audiences watched the feature film “Karken” by Niending Loder and “Songs of Forgotten Trees” by Anuparna Roy Singh, both followed by discussions with the filmmakers.

Another highlight of the festival was an “In Conversation” session titled “From Regional Roots to National Screen: The Actor’s Journey” with actor Paalin Kabak, known for his roles in Bhediya and The Family Man.

During the session, Kabak shared insights into his journey in cinema, recalling his early exposure to folk theatre and drama and his involvement in theatre during his student days at Delhi University before training at the National School of Drama.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration, professionalism and ethical work culture in building a sustainable film ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh and encouraged young people to pursue careers in cinema with dedication and perseverance.

The closing film “Bokshi” directed by Bhargav Saikia was screened to a packed audience. The film attracted special attention as it features Arunachali actor Dagi Ngomdir.

The festival concluded with an award ceremony honouring outstanding films showcased during the event.

The Best Documentary Film Award was presented to “Boi-Thaka: The Flow of Resilience” directed by Pranami Koch.

The Best Short Film (Local Filmmaker Category) award went to “Sum of All Choices” directed by Chow Molatan Mantaw.

In the Student Film Category, the award was presented to “We Heard the World Looks Beautiful” directed by Shreyas Mandharr.

Additionally, the Short Grant Pitch Award was won by Chow Molatan Mantaw for his project “PAA SAA”, for which he received a cash grant of ₹5 lakh to support the development of the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam, who attended as the Chief Guest, appreciated the efforts of the DIPR and the organising committee for successfully hosting the festival.

He said the event has provided an important platform for young filmmakers and creative talents in the state.

The minister also assured continued government support for the film fraternity and stated that efforts would be made to enhance the budget for the festival in the coming years to strengthen the platform for aspiring filmmakers.

With the conclusion of the three-day event, the Arunachal Film Festival once again highlighted the state’s storytelling potential and its growing presence in the national cinematic landscape.