ADVERTISMENT
Entertainment

Arunachal Film Festival 2023 begins

The first day had two workshops on Screen Acting by Palin Kabak of Bhediya fame and Cinematography by Nyago Ete, a FTI graduate and who was also a part of Bhediya movie.

Last Updated: April 20, 2023
2 minutes read
Arunachal Film Festival 2023 begins

ITANAGAR- The two day Arunachal Film Festival started here today at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Advisor, IPR Department, Laisam Simai, who joined the program as Chief Guest informed that Arunachal Film Festival is an initiative of Government of Arunachal Pradesh to give platform to our indigenous filmmakers and budding talents of state to meet and discuss ideas and to showcase their movies.

Bhediya Review: Varun wins the hearts of fans by acting like a wolf.

He said that Arunachal is rapidly growing in all fields including in the field of filmmaking, as there are many award winning films produced by young directors of the state. With diverse cultures & traditions of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and the natural beauty of the land, he said that our state has lots of scope in this sector adding shooting of many Bollywood movies like Koyla, Bhediya  etc in state is testimony to our beautiful scenic beauty.

Related Articles

He further said that besides exposure of the state, films also facilitate protecting & preserving our culture & identity from intrusion of modernisation as PAN Arunachal. Filmmaking, he said, is one part of preserving identity through documentation and encouraged the interested youths to take up this form of entrepreneurship. Simai in his address, also thanked the pioneers of filmmaking of the state who showed and brought the art here.

‘Bhediya’ trailer promises a thrilling horror comedy with Hollywood VFX

Guest of Honor Ahsan Muzzid, Director of the movie Sonam (The Fortunate One)  recalled the journey of making his First feature film, Sonam in Arunachal and the difficulties and adventures they faced during that time. Getting nostalgic, Muzzid elaborated on the  challenges faced during shooting of the film at Dirang in 2005-06, almost 20 yrs back.  Muzzid expressed his gratitude to former Chief Ministers’ Mukut Mithi and Dorjee Khandu who supported them both financially and morally. He also appreciated the growth in youths who are now interested in filmmaking.

The first day had two workshops on Screen Acting by Palin Kabak of Bhediya fame and Cinematography by Nyago Ete, a FTI graduate and who was also a part of Bhediya movie. The workshops saw attendance from more than 50 youths.

Teaser of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Release

Sonam movie (The Fortunate One) by Ahsan Muzzid, which is an adaptation of Padmashree Y.D.Thongchi’s book of the same name, Missing (The Apparition) by Dr. Sarma Barua and Nana (A Tale of Us) by Shri Tiakumzuk Aier were screened on the first day.

The second day will see movies like The Tainted Mirror by Romi Meitei and In the Land of the Poison Women by Mrs Manju Baruah being screened at the theater.

Tags
Last Updated: April 20, 2023
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha,  Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar 

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan witnesses a huge drop on day 2

Itanagar: Carnival Chakang Cinemas(C3) theater opens at Naharlagun

Itanagar: Carnival Chakang Cinemas(C3) theater opens at Naharlagun

Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

Oriah Festival: Cultural Night in Honor of Radio Artist of Pongchau

Oriah Festival: Cultural Night in Honor of Radio Artist of Pongchau

Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing traditional Monpa song

Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing traditional Monpa song

Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar's girlfriend in Badhaai Do

Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar’s girlfriend in Badhaai Do

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ to release in theatres on Nov 25 2022

Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her

Model Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for allegedly assaulting her

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

SHOCKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button