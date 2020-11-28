Arunachal fights against COVID, wins annual India Today awards

Itanagar – ( By Pradeep Kumar ) Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded as the ‘leading small state in fight against COVID-19’ and ‘the most improved small state in education’ in India Today’s annual ‘State of the States Award- 2020’.

These awards are “result of exemplary Team Arunachal spirit”, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a tweet.

“Education has been our top most priority. Due to enormous efforts put up by education department and teachers in imparting quality education, the state has topped in the India Today’s ‘State of the States Award- 2020 list as the most improved small state in education,” he added.

On COVID-19 management, Khandu said that he dedicates the award to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, helpers and police personnel who toiled day and night to keep “us all safe that the achievement would not have been possible without support from civil society organizations”.

I dedicate @IndiaToday award for ‘leading small state in fight against #COVID19’ to our doctors, nurses, paramedics, helpers and police personnel who toiled day and night to keep us all safe. Also this would not have been possible without support from civil society organizations. pic.twitter.com/p2aFnlchy4 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 28, 2020

On a point scale of 100, Arunachal scored 71.2 to bag the first position, followed by Mizoram at 63 and Delhi at 59.6.

However, Manipur has been awarded as the most improved small state overall and law and order category with 1,228.4 points out of 2,000 and outperformed its neighboruing state Tripura, the winner of 2019 most improved small states.

These annual awards are given after conducting survey by country’s leading magazine India Today with an aim to find out which Indian states offer its citizens better opportunities, both at work and outside. It also assessed the performance and preparedness of the states in combating spread of COVID-19 virus and reducing fatalities.”

“It is the victory of the people, particularly those who are directly or indirectly involved reflecting their Team Arunachal spirit. Our chief minister is right in crediting such exemplary spirit for bagging these awards,”, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and Education Minister Taba Tedir, who were overwhelmed by the national level award, equivocally told this daily over telephone when contacted:

“This land-locked Arunachal Pradesh, which gained statehood status only 34 years ago, has miles to go and these awards would give a new thrust to the efforts of present state government, which has attached top priority to health and education sectors,” they said without mincing any words.