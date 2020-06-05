Arunachal Fight Covid-19: Changlang-Namsai border sealed

Namsai- With sudden spike of COVID – 19 cases in neighboring Changlang district, the Namsai district administration has sealed the inter – district border and restricted movement.

In an executive order issued today, RK Sharma DM has sealed the border of Namsai – Changlang while exercising of power under 144 CrPC and restricted complete movement of vehicles and person from Diyun, Miao and Bardumsa circle to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

Only medical services and other essential commodities are allowed with permission from concerned district authority”, says the DM. Those who violet or disobey the order shall be liable to be punished under 188 IPC, warns as per the order.

“ The Covid-19 cases in Changlang district suddenly risen to 28, and in Namsai to 2, after returnees from rest of India.

Namsai equips to handle possible spike of COVID – 19 cases as more returnees are expected. “We have made separate COVID care centre near new Multi – Purpose Cultural Hall.

We are closely monitoring the patient. Our frontline worrier has been geared up to deal with the crisis while maintaining SOP & all safety measure to contain the diseases”, says Dr A Wailong Medical Superintendent District Hospital Namsai.

Meanwhile, total 41 Active covid-19 cases are in Arunachal Pradesh, till filing of this report.