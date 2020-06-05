Arunachal fight coronavirus: AAPSU demands lockdown for 2 more weeks

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) demanded extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks to fight contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state, and also requested the state government for re- testing for covid-19 of those who returned from other state.

Briefing the media here at a City hotel here on Friday, AAPSU Vice president, Meje Taku said that the demand for re- testing is to ensure that the spread is further contained.

“There have been also cases where people who were earlier tested COVID-19 Negative were later found to be Positive after re-test,” he said while adding that the re-test of the returnees should be made compulsory who have been tested negative and is under strict home quarantine.

The union demanded for the closure of entire schools, colleges and other education institutions till normalcy is retained in the state. It said that the state government should issue clear cut guidelines on the matter and also urged for monthly review on opening and closure of educational institutions.

Stating that the union has no problem in online classes, Taku added that the online classes should not be made mandatory as there are many districts deprived of good telecom communication, internet and electricity.

Meanwhile, AAPSU president Hawa Bagang said that the state government should impose strict action on those who are deliberately violating the standard operating procedures, (SoP), guidelines of health department and advice of the administraiton irrespective of power, post and the institution they work for.

Bagang said that the Diyun sub division under Changlang district should be declared as a containment zone at the earliest and strictly monitor the entry and exit of people in the area.

“We also request the state government to provide financial aid to those students who are willingly staying in different parts of the country during the lockdown and not coming back to state,” he added.

Further the union requested the state government for speedy investigation into the firing incident in Longding by the Army in Pumao village killing one civilian and injuring many.

The union also requested for an odd and even system of allowing vehicular movement as it was introduced by Delhi government to avoid unnecessary movement and traffic jam. It also said that the state government should construct multi-purpose cold storage in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for future purposes as the people of capital complex has suffered a lot during the lockdown-1 for storage of essential commodities .

The union on Thursday has submitted a representation to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu demanding the same.

He also appeal the denizens to maintain social distancing and mandatory facemask for everybody safety fro, the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19).