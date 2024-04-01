Arunachal: Fieldwork and Community Engagement Programme for students Concludes at Riga

PASIGHAT- The two-week Fieldwork and Community Engagement Programme of the students of Tribal Studies at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat concluded on March 30, 2024, in Riga, an Adi village in Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Students surveyed households to collect data on a wide variety of issues of the villagers based on microstudies. The students were accompanied by their supervisor, Likha Rinchin, Assistant Professor.

The fieldwork, which started on March 16, is a part of fulfilling the mandatory norms laid in the syllabus to acquire a Master’s Degree in Tribal Studies, but more importantly, to build up research inclination among students.

This was the first chance the students had to show the practical skills they had been learning about in the classes. A long-term objective of the fieldwork is to strengthen the technical capacity of the students to plan, conduct, process, and analyse empirical data from complex population and household surveys.

In the course of two weeks, the students participated in various community engagement programmes. At the Hiram Dere (community hall) the department conducted a one day activity where students interacted with village children and elders talking about the purpose of such research work and along with it also made them participate in various fun games.

The village children also assisted students in conducting a cleanliness drive in the compound of Hiram Dere the next day. The students were fortunate to assist in the renovation work of Tali Ritek (community hall) and later joined in Ponung celebration commemorating the completion of the work.

Along with various programmes, the students also participated in Trekking Programme with the youths of the village to Gueng lake across a hill to the north of Riga village.

Field reports will be prepared based on the data collected from this fieldwork and submitted to the examiners for evaluation.