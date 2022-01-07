Arunachal: Female voters outnumber males once again

Story Highlights Gender ratio is very high in Tawang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts.

ITANAGAR- The number of electors in Arunachal Pradesh has gone up by 1.6 percent in 2021, according to the latest electoral roll. The state also registered Female voters outnumber males once again.

“As per the final photo electoral rolls, 2022, published by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer, an overall increase of electors over the previous final rolls is 1.60 percent” said Liken Koyu, in-charge, Joint Chief Electoral Officer of the state.

The frontier state now has a total of 8,19,229 electors, including 4,03,430 male and 4,15,799 female voters, as per the final E-roll. The state had 7,99,474 voters, including 3,94,403 males and 4,05,071 females a year back, he said.

When asked about the gender ratio, the Joint CEO said, the state’s final E-roll has 1031 female voters per thousand male voters. In 2021, the state had 1027 female voters for every 1000 male voters. “Gender ratio of the State, as per final Electoral Roll 2022, is 1031,” Koyu said while adding, “Past records show that gender ratio is always high in Arunachal Pradesh”.

Gender ratio is very high in Tawang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, Shi-Yomi, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, he said.

The Joint CEO said, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued the schedule for the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls with reference to 01-01-2022 as the qualifying date, in all 6o Assembly Constituencies of the State. The final electoral roll was published on January 5, 2022.

“The main focus was to include the names of young voters who have attained the age of 18 years on 1.1.2022 and also to remove the names of multiple voters in accordance with the guidelines of the ECI,” he said.

The newly enrolled electors can check their name in the electoral rolls of 2022 uploaded in the CEO’s official website www.ceoarunachal.nic.in or through the mobile application www.nsvp.in or through voters’ helpline, he added. ( UNI report )