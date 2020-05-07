Arunachal: Felix, Tedir, visit Banderdewa PTC quarantine centre

Itanagar- The Minister Home Bamang Felix and Minister Education Taba Tedir today Quarantine centre at Banderdewa PTC and convened a meeting with the officers of the District Administration Capital Region and Papumpare to discuss the modalities to ensure the smooth passage of transit students/ persons coming from outside and intending to go to their their respective districts through Banderdewa Gate.The nodal officers appointed for coordinating the same from the districts of Papumpare, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, East Kameng and Pakke Kesang were properly briefed and asked to strictly follow SOPs during the entire course of travel.

The Nodal Officers were further directed to ensure that those passengers are escorted by Police during their journey and handed over to the team of Quarantine Center at their respective districts to further complete the necessary quarantine period.

The Home Minister stressed that every individual coming from outside the state has to enter only through Banderdewa Check Gate and other vehicles carrying essential and non essential commodities may be allowed through the Gumto and Hollongi check Gates also.

Further,Kimin Gate has also been sealed for any kind of communication. He stressed that at this point of time, both Capital and Papumpare Adminstration has to work jointly to fight this war against Corona.

Taking stock of the PTC quarantine centre, the minister said that few lacuna’s would definitely be looked upon while stressing that the State Government is trying to provide all kind of facilities to them. He also directed the DCs to immediately fill up the additional requirement of toilets, water etc.

He also directed the Station Superintendents of Capital and ISBT to coordinate with the nodal officers for smooth conveyance of these passengers.

The Education Minister also stressed that SOPs should be strictly followed at the gates. Once we are able to contain the virus at the entry points, we will be able to stop the spread of the virus.