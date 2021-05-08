Arunachal: fear of coronavirus is now visible among the people

ZIRO- The above photo is telling the terror of Coronavirus, and also reflecting the fear of coronavirus, is now visible among the people of the state. People are not going out of their homes without any urgent or necessary work. Crowds are also no longer visible on the streets and markets as in normal days.

The above picture is of trijunction of Hapoli market of Ziro township, the district head quarter of Lower Subansiri district. Roads from Medical colony, Ziro township, and DC office are merging at this trijunction , that’s why always crowd is seen here.

But today, ( Saturday ) this trijunction was once crowded , but now everything has changed…and the place looks like deserted. Only those who are in dire need of essential commodities are seen in the market place.

The reason is the surge of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the district. People might bit scared of moving. Overall the place wears a deserted look with a little drizzling, cloudy and gloomy.

The surrounding areas are cool and composite.