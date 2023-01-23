Shocking: Ex Army Man kills his 2-year-old son in Arunachal’s Tawang

TAWANG- Tawang police arrested a man who has been accused of killing his two-year-old son in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. The incident was reported on January 22, Sunday night, around 9 p.m., according to the police.

The arrested accused is an ex Army Man, identified as Ashok Kumar flee from Tawang after killing his 2 yrs old son and seriously injuring his wife. After retired from Army Engineer, he was running a small shop near manjushri School Tawang.

Ashok Kumar was caught today in Jung Kharsa by Yeshi Phuntsok, Gram Chairperson and his friends who was trying to flee in a white coloured alto.

After informing Police, OC Jang police station, Pema Wangchu and his team rushed to the spot and apprehended him.

Notably, the accused was hiding inside an under-construction house and was later handed over to the police.

According to sources the accused runs a grocery shop near the Tri-junction on Brigade road, Tawang. The victim’s son Aman was barely 2 years and 3 days old.