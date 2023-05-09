ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Farmers’ Training on Millet Development held in Zemithang

The training programme was attended by about 50 farmers from Shocktsen village and its nearby hamlets.

ZEMITHANG-   A District Level Farmers’ Training on Millet Development in purview of International Year of Millet -2023 was organized in Shocksten village under Zemithang Circle on 9th May 2023 by Department of Agriculture, Tawang. The training programme was attended by about 50 farmers from Shocktsen village and its nearby hamlets.

While elaborating about health benefits of Millet, K.B.Kayastha, Entomologist, Department of agriculture,Tawang appealed the farmers to adopt scientific cultivation of the crop . He further advocated to undertake other agro based activities for enhancing livelihood of the villagers in this border village under Vibrant Village Programme.

Three more District Level Farmers’ Training on Millet Development are being organized by Department of Agriculture, Tawang in Pamaghar, Shyaro and Surbi villages of Tawang district he informed. Finger millet seeds were also distributed among the farmers by Department.

Kento  Siram, ADO Tawang and Urgen Norbu Komu, ADO Jemeithang also spoke on different aspects of Millet cultivation. Chowang Penjor, Gram Chairperson expressed gratitude to Agriculture Department for organizing the programme and asked villagers to take advantage of it.

It is to be mentioned here that Shocktsen is one of the last border village of India towards Indo Tibet border. The village comes under Zemithang circle of Tawang district.



