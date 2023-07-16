Arunachal: Farmers Training for Cultivation of Exotic Walnut held in Tawang

TAWANG- A one day farmers training cum workshop on cultivation of exotic walnut in Tawang was organised at Zomkhang hall today, by the Department of Horticulture, Tawang. The programme was sponsored under Mission for integrated development of horticulture (MIDH).

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner, Kanki Darang asked the farmers to grow more horticulture products and apply scientific methods to increase the quality and quantity of fruits.

He said that educated youths can play lead role in marketing those products and encouraged the farmers to make self help groups to engage more people in the job.

Government is encouraging one district one product and under this mission Tawang district can do good in production of walnuts. He further said that timely pruning of fruit plants like kiwi, Apple and orange yields better quality harvest. He also shared his personal experience of farming.

District Horticulture officer, Tawang, Safior Rahman in his address to the farmers informed that state government under one district one product mission has adopted walnut cultivation in Tawang district and for this, the government has provided more than fifty thousand exotic walnut saplings of different varieties, which has been already distributed to the farmers.

He further informed that those exotic walnut saplings brought from Turkey has already started yielding fruits, but for better yielding and longevity of the plant the fruits borne in first two years needs to be removed.

He informed that the expert walnut farmer from Turkey was supposed to be present in the workshop but due to technical problem he couldn’t make it.

After inaugural session the subject matter specialists from KVK Tawang, resource

persons from Agriculture and Veterinary department interacted with the farmers and replied to the queries raised by farmers during technical session.