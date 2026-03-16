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Arunachal: Farmers Trained Under Vibrant Village Programme

Workshop under the Vibrant Village Programme trains selected beneficiaries in dairy farming, fodder development, and scientific livestock management in Tawang district.

Last Updated: 16/03/2026
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Farmers Trained Under Vibrant Village Programme

TAWANG: A one-day workshop on Capacity Building of Beneficiaries under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) for establishing milch dairy units and promoting fodder development in selected villages of Tawang District was held on Saturday at the Zomkhang Hall.

The workshop aimed to provide awareness and technical guidance to beneficiaries selected under the Vibrant Village Programme, which focuses on strengthening livelihoods and infrastructure in strategically located border villages.

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Tenzin Monpa attended the programme as the chief guest. Among the other dignitaries present were YVV Rajashekhar, Dr. Danjan Longri, Col. Lokesh Sharma and Dr. T. Taggu.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Danjan Longri highlighted the importance of strengthening dairy farming in the region and empowering farmers through scientific livestock management and institutional support.

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During the workshop, Dr. Seba Yomdo presented an overview of the scheme. He informed participants that selected beneficiaries will receive three high-yielding milch cows, fodder seeds, and bio-fertilizers, aimed at supporting sustainable fodder cultivation and increasing milk productivity.

In his address, Col. Lokesh Sharma stated that the Indian Army could serve as a stable market for locally produced milk, noting that Army units require around 15,000 litres of milk daily. He suggested that forming dairy cooperative societies and milk unions in the district could help farmers meet this demand.

The Secretary of AHV & Dairy Development said the workshop was organised to familiarise beneficiaries with the programme before its implementation. He encouraged farmers to adopt scientific dairy practices, including Artificial Insemination, improved housing systems, and better herd management, to enhance productivity.

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Chief guest Tenzin Monpa expressed appreciation to the government for selecting beneficiaries from the district under the programme. He noted that Tawang has significant potential for livestock and dairy development, and assured continued support from Panchayati Raj Institutions in ensuring the success of the initiative.

The technical session was conducted by Dr. Lalit Barot, who spoke about building a profitable dairy enterprise. His presentation focused on feeding practices, dairy cow management, and scientific care of newborn calves.

The programme concluded with the distribution of fodder seeds, bio-fertilizers, and participation certificates to beneficiaries, marking an initial step towards strengthening dairy-based livelihoods in the vibrant villages of the district.

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Last Updated: 16/03/2026
2 minutes read
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