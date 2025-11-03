Arunachal

Arunachal: Farmers Trained on Seed Quality Control in Tawang

The State Seed Testing Laboratory, Naharlagun, in collaboration with the District Agriculture Office, Tawang, organized a training-cum-awareness programme on seed quality control.

TAWANG-  A Farmers’ Training-cum-Awareness Programme on Seed Quality Control was held today at Tawang, jointly organized by the State Seed Testing Laboratory (SSTL), Naharlagun, and the District Agriculture Office, Tawang.

The event aimed to educate farmers about the importance of seed quality in enhancing crop productivity and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices.

The training session was attended by farmers, agriculture officials, and technical experts from the Department of Agriculture, Tawang.

Welcoming the participants, Jongship Tikhak, Seed Testing Officer (Seed & QC), SSTL Naharlagun, emphasized that good quality seeds form the foundation of successful farming and that regular seed testing is crucial for maintaining high yield standards.

During the technical session, Duyu Tadu, Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA), detailed the provisions of the Seed Act, explaining how quality assurance mechanisms protect farmers from counterfeit or substandard seeds.

Mudo Rinya, Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), elaborated on different seed testing techniques, including purity, germination, and moisture content testing, outlining how these contribute to better crop outcomes.

Pema Dechhen, District Agriculture Officer, Tawang, urged farmers to prioritize seed testing before sowing and to adopt certified seeds for consistent productivity and disease resistance. She noted that the use of untested or low-quality seeds remains one of the major challenges affecting yield in hill-based farming regions.

An interactive session followed, where farmers raised questions and shared experiences about seed selection, testing procedures, and challenges in field conditions. The discussion fostered greater understanding and awareness among participants about the need for quality control and adherence to agricultural best practices.

Officials noted that such training programmes will continue across districts to strengthen farmers’ capacity in scientific seed management and align local agricultural practices with national quality standards.

