Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

ZIRO- One day training program to farmers on kiwi cultivation and ornamental flowers under ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana was organised at the conference hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

The programme was organised by the Department of Horticulture in collaboration with scientists from Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) Dirpai, Assam, College of Horticulture, Pasighat and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Yachuli.

In the technical session, SMS Horticulture Sashi Chaturvedi dwelt at length on ‘Kiwi cultivation, practices and management’, Assistant Professor floriculture Dr. Veluru Bhargav spoke on ‘Scope of ornamental flowers for sub-temperate region’ and Assistant Professor Floriculture Yatung Tasso highlighted the ‘Importance of conserving different kinds of wild orchids available at Ziro’, while Agricultural Research Scientist Dr. Akkalareddy Sumalatha dwelt on ‘Unlocking the Profit-Potential by growing Lilium and Rose under Protected Cultivation’.

Awareness on ‘criterias to release fund under ANBY’ was explained by Horticulture Development Officer Millo Tara while Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante motivated the farmers to take up the training seriously for their income generation and self-reliance.

Sixty farmers from various parts of Lower Subansiri District attended the training programme and selective group leaders and progressive farmers were distributed bio-pesticides and farming tools.