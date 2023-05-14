ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

The programme was organised by the Department of Horticulture in collaboration with scientists from Indian Agriculture Research Institute........

Last Updated: May 14, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Farmers trained on ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana

ZIRO-  One day training program to farmers on kiwi cultivation and ornamental flowers under ATMA Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana was organised at the conference hall of District Secretariat here yesterday.

The programme was organised by the Department of Horticulture in collaboration with scientists from Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) Dirpai, Assam, College of Horticulture, Pasighat and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Yachuli.

Also Read- APCC celebrates Congress Victory in Karnataka

In the technical session, SMS Horticulture Sashi Chaturvedi dwelt at length on ‘Kiwi cultivation, practices and management’, Assistant  Professor floriculture Dr. Veluru  Bhargav spoke on ‘Scope of ornamental flowers  for sub-temperate region’ and  Assistant Professor Floriculture Yatung Tasso highlighted the ‘Importance of conserving different kinds of  wild orchids available at Ziro’, while Agricultural Research Scientist Dr. Akkalareddy Sumalatha  dwelt on ‘Unlocking the Profit-Potential by growing Lilium and Rose under Protected Cultivation’.

Related Articles

Also Read- Karnataka victory has set a wake-up call for the BJP

Awareness on ‘criterias to release fund under ANBY’ was explained by Horticulture Development Officer Millo Tara while Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante motivated the farmers to  take up the training seriously for their income generation and self-reliance.

Sixty farmers from various parts of Lower Subansiri District attended the training programme and selective group leaders and progressive farmers were distributed bio-pesticides and farming tools.

Tags
Last Updated: May 14, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Digital Payment Utsav held at SSB Bn HQ in Lumla

Arunachal: Digital Payment Utsav held at SSB Bn HQ in Lumla

LIVE UPDATE: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh

LIVE UPDATE: 72 Hrs Itanagar Capital Region Bandh

Arunachal: State Govt suspends internet services amid 72 hours bandh call

Arunachal: State Govt suspends internet services amid 72 hours bandh call

Arunachal: Governor reviews developmental projects at District Secretariat, Ziro

Arunachal: Governor interacts with the people of Yazali Area

Arunachal: Governor interacts with the people of Yazali Area

Arunachal: Farmers' Training on Millet Development held in Zemithang

Arunachal: Farmers’ Training on Millet Development held in Zemithang

IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread showers to pelt Arunachal Pradesh

IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread showers to pelt Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Army and locals celebrate together Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near Tawang

Arunachal: Army and locals celebrate together Buddha Purnima at Tak Tsang Gompa near Tawang

Arunachal: Brain storming session on efficient garbage management system held at Ziro

Arunachal: Brain storming session on efficient garbage management system held at Ziro

Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

Arunachal: 4 workers killed in a Massive Landslide in Upper Siang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button