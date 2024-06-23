ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang’s Weekly Market

Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering encouraged farmers to continue participating in the weekly market..............

Last Updated: June 23, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Farmers start sale of Organic Vegetables at Tawang's Weekly Market

TAWANG-   The farmer producers group of Tawang on Sunday, initiated the opening sale of organic vegetables at the Sunday weekly market, located opposite the parade ground in Tawang. The event aimed to unite local farmers growing organic produce under one convenient roof for both customers and farmers alike.

The inaugural event was graced by MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, who emphasized the importance of supporting local farmers in cultivating organic vegetables. He advocated against the use of harmful chemicals and fertilizers in agricultural practices.

Namgey Tsering expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and former Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok for establishing the Sunday market in 2021. He encouraged farmers to continue participating in the weekly market and assured them of his support in expanding organic farming.

Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput assured local organic vegetable farmers of the army’s support in providing a platform for their products. He highlighted the strong civil-military relationship in Tawang, describing it as an exemplary model for the nation.

In his address, I/C Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu thanked MLA Tawang for attending the event and reiterated the administration’s commitment to supporting local farmers. He encouraged farmers to focus on cultivating traditional and locally grown vegetables, urging them to seek advice from agricultural experts to enhance production. I/c Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu stressed the economic and health benefits of capturing local vegetable markets.

Also Read- 20 ladies vie for Mrs Lower Subansiri crown

Nawang Chonzom, Chairman of the farmer producers group in Tawang, extended a warm welcome to MLA Tawang, the District Administration, and the Indian Army for their unwavering support of self-help groups and farmers.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including SP Tawang DW Thongon,officers from the administration, army, public leaders Dorjee Norbu,Pema Chowang,Ngawang Norbu and members of the general public, all united in their support for promoting organic farming and local produce in Tawang.

