Arunachal: Farmers Society of Leparada conducts interaction-cum- Coordination meeting with PRI leaders and Stakeholder Departments at Basar

BASAR- Farmers Society of Leparada (FSL) organised its 1st ever interaction-cum- Coordination meeting with all the ZPMs, GPCs and HODs of farming related departments here at Town Club, Basar on Saturday.

The meeting aimed at providing a platform for broad discussion on the various aspect relating to farming activities in the district and further draw a comprehensive roadmap for its improvement.

Addressing the gathering as a chief guest, Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA Basar A/C exhorted the farmers to take up their respective farming practices with sheer sense of professionalism as the farming sectors is poised to act as major source of livelihood in coming days.

She also reiterated that the Government have been providing all the necessary incentives/support through various flagship programmes like ANKY, ANBY etc. and urged all the beneficiaries to utilise these assistances for achieving viable and economic sustainability.

Among many other things, she informed that the popular demand by farming fraternity for a cold storage facility at Basar township is already being pursued from her end at the Govt. level and expected to materialize soon.

Furthermore, she committed continued support and every possible assistance from her end to the farming fraternity be it in the field of Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Poultry and allied fields for upliftment of farming sector in the district.

DC Atul Tayeng, who was guest oh honour of the programme, acknowledged the important role of farming society for holistic development of the District as a whole. He urged the farmers to work devotedly as there are no shortcut to attaining success in this sector without hard work.

He emphasised that instead of taking up varied farming activities at one go, one primary activity may be taken up based on feasibility and technical inputs desired output. He also called upon the farmers to adopt organic method of farming which are more in demand now-a-days, which also helps to keep one away from harmful side-effect of pesticides and insecticides.

Earlier, the General Secretary Kargo Basar, on behalf of the Farmers Society of Leparada, extended welcome to all the participants and described the aim and objective of the interaction-cum-coordination meeting being convened.

Also, Yumka Doyom (President FSL, Tirbin Circle unit), Yomkar R Korw (President FSL, Dari Circle unit) & Mijum Riram (President FSL, Sago Circle unit) presented brief summary about the farming activities/practices with regards to their respective circles.

Participating in the discussion, HODs from line departments exhorted the farmers for adoption of best practices in consultation with the experts/departments concerned for achieving desired results and sustainability in farming sector.

DHO Dr. Kirto Loyi, DAO Tare Kahi, DFDO Jumli Karga, ICAR Head Dr. Doni Jini (Scientist) dwelled about the practices, challenges and opportunities in farming sectors and disseminated further information about the facilities extended by the government to the farmers.

Further interacting with the participants, ZPM Tirbin Nyori Jilen, ZPM Basar Mrs Chokbi Riba and ZPM Dari , Nyato Riba also shared their valuable insights. All of them vouched for selection of only the genuine beneficiaries in any Govt. schemes for the growth of farming sector in the district.

Taking part in the deliberation, Adv. Kargo Bam (Legal Advisor FSL) called for genuine effort in farming sector as it has been found that most of the selected beneficiaries are merely after the subsidy amount extended by the Govt.

FSL President Nyaken Basar presented a detailed overview of the farming and allied activities in the district. Later, he on behalf of the Farmers Society of Leparada (FSL) submitted a three- point memorandum to the chief guest for her consideration.

The meeting concluded with vote of thanks extended to the chair by Marpe Nyodu, Joint Secretary- FSL. The maiden interaction-cum-Coordination meeting organised by Farmers Society of Leparada not only reinforced the commitment to development of farming sector in the district but also set a foundation for effective collaboration among all stakeholders.