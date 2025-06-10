Arunachal: Farmers Sensitized on Profitable Agriculture Practices under ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Namsai District

Namgo ( Namsai )- As part of the nationwide pre-kharif campaign ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, a series of awareness programmes were successfully conducted in Namgo (Chowkham block), Jaipur (Namsai block), and Kaupatoni (Lekang block). The initiative aimed at empowering farmers through knowledge-sharing sessions on modern and profitable farming practices.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture demonstrated ways to mechanize all stages of paddy cultivation—from land preparation with power tillers to harvesting with modern threshers. Farmers were also provided Soil Health Cards and informed about various government schemes for their benefit.

The Horticulture Department emphasized the importance of crop spacing, intercropping, and the cultivation of high-value crops such as watermelon and cocoa. They advocated for the use of quality planting materials and encouraged the adoption of subsidy-based machinery for weed control, discouraging harmful chemicals like Glyphosate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fisheries guided farmers on scientific fish culture techniques, and educated them about fishing restrictions during breeding periods as well as schemes available to promote aquaculture.

Experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) introduced farmers to improved farming methods, including the use of bio-fertilizers, crop rotation with pulses, and additional income sources like vermicomposting and mushroom cultivation. They also emphasized the formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for collective growth.

The programme concluded with an interactive session where farmers raised questions and shared their concerns with departmental officials. As a token of support, the Department of Horticulture distributed ‘khurpis’ (hand tools) and seeds of the ‘Mariko’ watermelon variety to participants.

The events were attended by Bijoy Ballav Neog, Zilla Parishad Member from Lower Lekang, along with Gram Buras and Gram Panchayat Chairpersons of the respective villages.