Arunachal: Farmers Sensitised on Traditional Crop Conservation in Tawang

TAWANG- A one-day Plant Genetic Resources Awareness Programme was organised at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang to sensitise farmers on the importance of conserving traditional crop diversity and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The programme was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta in the presence of scientists from the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (NBPGR), New Delhi, including Principal Scientist K P Mahapatra and Senior Scientist Kuldeep Tripathy.

Dr. A Tripathy, Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, welcomed the participants and informed that the programme was conducted under the NEH scheme of NBPGR in collaboration with KVK Tawang.

Addressing the gathering, Ngawang Chonzom, Director of a Farmers Producer Company, explained the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in strengthening farmers’ income and contributing to the national economy.

Around 250 farmers from different parts of Tawang district participated in the programme. District Kisan Morcha President Tsering Dhondup highlighted various government welfare schemes for farmers and encouraged participants to adopt organic farming practices. He also acknowledged KVK Tawang’s role in connecting farmers with scientific knowledge and modern farming techniques.

Agricultural Development Officer Tashi Lungtan expressed concern over the disappearance of several indigenous crop varieties and requested NBPGR officials to facilitate the revival of lost traditional seeds, wherever available.

In his address, Dr. Mahapatra underscored the role of NBPGR in conserving heritage crop seeds, noting that traditional crops are nutritionally rich and increasingly valued worldwide. Dr. Kuldeep Tripathy added that NBPGR regularly conducts similar programmes across the North Eastern region to enhance crop quality, productivity, and farmers’ income.

The Chief Guest, Addl. DC Rinchin Leta, urged NBPGR to take special initiatives for preserving traditional seeds of Tawang and appealed to farmers to adopt organic and zero-chemical farming practices.

Under the Input Distribution Programme, agricultural and horticultural tools, fruit plant saplings, and organic manures were distributed to participating farmers. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by J D Singh, SMS (Plant Protection), KVK Tawang.