Arunachal: Farmers Empowered Through NEH Training Programme in Tawang

TAWANG- An Awareness-cum-Training Programme on Input Distribution and Management Technologies for the North East Hill (NEH) Region was successfully organised at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, benefiting farmers from Tawang and Lhou Circle.

The programme was jointly conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra in collaboration with ICAR–Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, and ICAR–National Research Institute for Integrated Pest Management (NRIIPM), New Delhi.

The event was attended by Rinchin Leta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, as Chief Guest, and Pema Chowang, President, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (Tawang Unit), as Guest of Honour. Jogendra Singh, Principal Scientist and Nodal Officer (NEH), ICAR-IIWBR, participated as Special Guest, along with A. Chaturvedi as Special Invitee.

Addressing the gathering, the ADC Tawang welcomed the visiting dignitaries and thanked the collaborating institutions for organising a programme relevant to local farming needs. He urged farmers to make effective use of the agricultural and horticultural tools distributed and to actively engage with subject experts to enhance productivity and income.

Pema Chowang noted that while farmers possess strong traditional knowledge, combining it with scientific guidance from KVK specialists and Agriculture and Horticulture officers would significantly improve crop yield and livelihoods.

Dr. A. Chaturvedi highlighted the scope of horticultural crops in the region and addressed farmers’ queries, while Dr. Jogendra Singh explained that the programme was organised under the NEH Scheme launched by the Union Government in 2020 to disseminate scientific technologies, provide training, and supply inputs to farmers in the North Eastern states.

During the interactive session, experts responded to farmers’ questions on modern agricultural inputs and management technologies. Sonam Tsering, representing a Farmer Producer Organisation, requested KVK Tawang to organise future specialised training on aromatic and medicinal plants.

Earlier, A. Tripathy, Head, KVK Tawang, outlined the objectives of the programme in his welcome address. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by J. K. Singh, SMS (Plant Protection).

In total, around 150 farmers from Tawang and Lhou Circle benefited from the programme, which officials said marked a significant step towards promoting sustainable and scientific agriculture in the region.