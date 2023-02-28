Arunachal: Farewell party for superannuated driver of Zero ICDS

ZIRO- The District ICDS Cell Ziro officials organized a farewell party to driver Licha Tabi who superannuated today at office of the Deputy Director ICDS here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director ICDS Dani Yami described Licha Tabi as a sincere and dedicated driver who never failed to turn up for his duties despite being 60 years old.

All the officials and staffs of DD ICDS Cell and ICDS projects of both Ziro-I and Ziro-II wished happy retirement life to Licha Tabi.