Arunachal: family members of late Sangpuia appeal for a Govt Job

Itanagar- The family members of late Sangpuia Tayo, a contingency ambulance driver who died in a fatal road accident at Lathao near Tengapani Reserve area in Namsai while in the line of duty, on Sunday appealed the Chief Minister and the Secretary Health and Family Welfare department for a regular job to immediate family member of late Sangpuia under compassionate ground.

In a statement, the Tayo Welfare Society(TWS) stated that late Sangpuia Tayo was only bread earner in the family, and his death has caused devastated in his entire family who are depending on him. Late Sangpuia is survived by a wife, ageing mother, four years old son, and school going brother.

“Our brother late Sangpuia Tayo, a frontline warrior has died in the line of duty. He was assigned to transport Covid patient and swab sample to ICMR Laboratory Dibrugarh when he met with an accident at Tengapani area in Namsai” TWS stated.

“My brother has lost his life while surviving the people. Now, his death descended gloomy future upon his family and kid. I humbly appeal to the government to compensate his scarify by appointing job to his immediate family member, so that his kid gets good education and aging mother be looked after” said Advocate Hero Tayo, a cousin brother of late Sangpuia.

Late, Sangpuia is a native of Seppa, East Kameng district, he joined as Contigency driver in the district hospital Tezu on 30th November 2015. Later, TWS deeply condoled at unfortunate demise of late Sangpuia Tayo. The society termed his dead as supreme sacrifice he made while on Covid19 duty. The society further prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has said that the family members of the Covid warrior S Tayu who died in the line of duty should be taken care by the Govt. The bereaved family should be adequately compensated, society said in a message.

“We are extremely pained to know that he left behind a young widow and minor child”, Society said.

All Mishmi Women’s Welfare Society-an affiliate body of APWWS along with the CBOs visited the house of bereaved family to offer their condolences.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed shock and sorrow over the death of the frontline worker and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“The state and its people are with the bereaved family during these trying times,” he said.

Assuring the family of all possible support from the government, the CM directed the Lohit DC to “immediately process for granting ex gratia relief to the bereaved family.